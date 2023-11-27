Steve King and Johnnie Putman are here for the coziest show yet! Make yourself warm and tune in as Gino Salomone fires up the showbiz train for the latest in movies and juicy celebrity gossip, including the new Bradley Cooper movie and Dick Van Dyke’s latest award. Writer Dan Callahan delights us with the tales from his latest book, Bing and Billie and Frank and Ella and Judy and Barbra, a story passionately delivered in tribute to some of the greatest American singers in the last century. Then, half of The Empty Pockets are in-studio in the form of Josh Solomon and Erika Brett for some more music, tales from the tour and a tease at what is to come including a new fan club and a December 17th show at the Chicago City Winery. We slam the trunk on the show with your friendly, neighborhood car guru Tom Appel Publisher at Consumer Guide Automotive and we’re covering common EV troubles, potential auto show dropouts, and an extremely urgent recall on the latest Hondas due to seatbelt malfunctions.

