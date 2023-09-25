They’re back! Steve King and Johnnie Putman return with a show short on time, free of gluten but packed with all of the same flavors! Jen Cafferty, CEO at Find Me Gluten Free, jumps in to talk about the evolution of gluten-free baking and cuisine over the years and the upcoming Gluten Free Expo this October in Grayslake. Patrick Crispen, Director of Educational Technology, Keck School of Medicine of USC returns for your regularly scheduled tech talk and they cover the recent cyberattack on MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, the tumultuous state of social media apps and how keeping your computer updated and other devices safe has evolved with modern technology. As always, there is plenty of talk on music, TV and more of Johnnie’s delightful photography!
Julian Saldierna
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.