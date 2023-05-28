On a Memorial Day weekend, Steve and Johnnie are joined by Dane Neal -live from Indianapolis covering the 107th running of the Indy 500, and WGN Chief Engineer Bill Murdoch -discussing the safety importance of having AM Radio standard in automobiles. Plus, jazz legend Ernie Watts & the great Corky Siegel stop by for a live performance. Technology guru & Director of Educational Technology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, Patrick Crispen answers tech questions and offers suggestions for spotting scams.
Ernie Watts, Corky Siegel, Patrick Crispen, and Dane Neal
by: Jeff Carlin
Posted:
Updated:
Steve and Johnnie
Saturday overnights 9pm-2am
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.