On a Memorial Day weekend, Steve and Johnnie are joined by Dane Neal -live from Indianapolis covering the 107th running of the Indy 500, and WGN Chief Engineer Bill Murdoch -discussing the safety importance of having AM Radio standard in automobiles. Plus, jazz legend Ernie Watts & the great Corky Siegel stop by for a live performance. Technology guru & Director of Educational Technology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, Patrick Crispen answers tech questions and offers suggestions for spotting scams.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction