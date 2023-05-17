Steve and Johnnie, broadcasting from Panama City, Florida for their fourth week, are joined by Don & Lisa Drucker, owners of Superdawg in Chicago, in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the famed restaurant. The topic of food continues with Hayden Bishop, an ambassador of Beyond Celiac, as May is Celiac Awareness Month and she, like Steve King, was diagnosed with Celiac disease. Then, the multitalented owner of Instant Replay Sports Cards, Aaron Beardon swings into the studio to talk about sports collectibles. He is followed by show regular Patrick Crispen, Director of Educational Technology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, to talk about all things computers and technology.

