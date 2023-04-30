Johnnie and Steve, broadcasting from Panama City, Florida for a second week, are joined by New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, Michael Lister, to discuss the newest installment in the Burke and Blade Mystery series, Dead of Night. After, Grammy nominated guitarist, Tommy Emmanuel calls in to highlight his new duet album Accomplice Two. and Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive, Tom Appel speaks on what he’s driving today, used car recommendations, and more! Later, Steve and Johnnie speak with award-winning Chicago journalist, Donn Pearlman, about this weekend’s Central States Numismatic Society coin show and singer, Lisa McClowry, joins them to talk about her appearance in The Beat Goes On: A Cher Tribute as Cher herself!

