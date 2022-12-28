CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 27: A massive amount of unclaimed luggage is gathered at the Southwest Airlines Baggage Claim at Midway Airport on December 27,…
CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 27: A massive amount of unclaimed luggage is gathered at the Southwest Airlines Baggage Claim at Midway Airport on December 27, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. A snowstorm and severe cold front that hit Chicago before the holiday weekend stranded many travelers and their luggage. Southwest Airlines has canceled approximately 5,400 flights in less than 48 hours due to a variety of issues including this year’s historic winter storm and scheduling complications involving crew members. On Monday, Southwest had 10 times more flights canceled than Delta Airlines, which had the second most cancellations nationwide this holiday season. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
Dana Rebik, reporter from WGN-TV, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman. Dana updates listeners on the ongoing chaos at Midway Airport from the system failure with Southwest Airlines and how countless travelers and employees are adapting.
