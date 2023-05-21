Steve and Johnnie are back in studio and their first guest is Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams to talk about the upcoming premiere of the Dick Biondi film . Steve Bernas, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago & Northern Illinois talks about common scams regarding check washing and bank fraud. Then, historian and tour guide Adam Selzer talks about his book, Graceland Cemetery: Chicago Stories, Symbols, and Secrets and he is followed by show regular Tom Appel, Publisher at Consumer Guide Automotive and host of Consumer Guide Car Stuff Podcast to talk about the future of AM radio in vehicles.

