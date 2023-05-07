Steve and Johnnie, broadcasting from Panama City, Florida for their third week, are joined by photographer, Barry Butler, to discuss his new book, Chicago – Morning, Noon & Night and country music legend, Bill Anderson, to highlight his new album. Bill Anderson isn’t the only guest talking about a new album, as Johnnie and Steve are joined by duo, Jack and Gin, who reveal the name of their upcoming album. Later, comedian, Jason Hedden, stops by in studio to talk about his life and career.

