On a warm Labor Day weekend, Steve King and Johnnie Putman welcome sports & family medicine specialist Dr. Kristen Geary into the studio to discuss Johnnie’s bum shoulder, and how PRP (platelet rich plasma) therapy worked for her. In the world of entertainment, New York Times best-selling author of “THE BIG BANG THEORY: The Definitive, Inside Story” and Senior West Coast Editor for GLAMOUR magazine, Jessica Radloff, joins the program with an update on her books & to discuss how the SAG/AFTRA strike will impact our favorite shows. On a somber note, Crook Stewart joins the show to remember the life of Jimmy Buffett and talk about working as a tour manager for Crosby, Stills & Nash. Finally, technology guru & Director of Educational Technology at the Keck School of Medicine at USC, Patrick Crispen answers tech questions and breaks down new social media platforms.

