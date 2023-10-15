On this especially short show, in addition to the usual tomfoolery, Steve King and Johnnie Putman dedicate the night to Tommy Emmanuel, hailing from Australia, as one of the world’s finest guitarists. In studio, we are treated to a very special performance and experience as we learn about the man behind the guitar, his inspirations and we take in his talent firsthand with hopes that a fraction of his skills might reach our fingers. Listen below to expand what you thought was possible on a guitar.

