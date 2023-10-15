On this especially short show, in addition to the usual tomfoolery, Steve King and Johnnie Putman dedicate the night to Tommy Emmanuel, hailing from Australia, as one of the world’s finest guitarists. In studio, we are treated to a very special performance and experience as we learn about the man behind the guitar, his inspirations and we take in his talent firsthand with hopes that a fraction of his skills might reach our fingers. Listen below to expand what you thought was possible on a guitar.
A night at WGN with the one and only Tommy Emmanuel
by: Julian Saldierna
Steve and Johnnie
Saturday overnights 9pm-2am
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.