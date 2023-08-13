Steve King and Johnnie Putman take you back to the past with a time capsule show featuring classic collectibles and some entertainment legends in Chicago’s history. We start the show with everyone’s favorite clown! It’s Bozo himself, Joey D’Auria talking with our hosts about some classic tales in the halls of WGN-TV and about his appearance at Wheaton All-Night Flea Market on August 19th. Then, we have Aaron Bearden, Owner of Instant Replay Sports Cards, talking about his trip to Chicago and the FanExpo in Rosemont and who you can expect to bump into there. He is followed by Jim Peterik of The Ides of March ahead of his show at the Chicago City Winery on August 17th. We close out the show with our favorite car guy, Tom Appel, Publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive for some more vehicle talk around road tests and his latest drives.

