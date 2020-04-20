YCharts Market Watch: Fib.co, the crowdfunding platform for video games| Startup Showcase: Upshift

On the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking about the new crowdfunding platform for video games, Fib.Co. Listen in as Scott breaks down how investments work for video games and how Fib plays an early and easy role in investments for the gaming industry.

Then on the Startup Showcase portion of the show, Scott talks with the Co-Founder and CEO of Upshift, Ezra Goldman. Upshift believes in using business to drive positive change in the world and never settling for what worked in the past. That’s why they believe parking, health and safety, and quality of life can be radically improved in our cities — Upshift members are reducing CO2 emissions and using fewer city parking spaces, making our air healthier to breathe and allowing city planners to transform unused parking spots into public parks. They are a smart alternative to owning a car for people who don’t drive every day. In short, we’ve eliminated all the hassles of owning a car. With Upshift, whenever you need a car, just send them a text and they’ll deliver you a new, clean Prius in under 1 hour. And when you come back, they’ll valet park and refuel it for you. Upshift saves you time and money so you can focus on things that matter.

