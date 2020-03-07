YCharts Market Watch: bunk or buys | Startup Showcase: Stareable

On the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by breaking down some of the top stocks this week per YCharts. Scott talks in-depth about his top picks for the week which include Peleton, Netflix, Spotify and Sprout Social. Then, Managing Partner of Lightbank, Victor Pascucci III calls in to talk with Scott about how now is the time to invest in the stock market when it comes to travel and hospitality.

Then on the Startup Showcase portion of the show, Scott talks with the CEO of Shareable, Ajay Kishore. Stareable is the largest community of web series creators, with an online platform that helps thousands of creators engage, grow, and monetize their audiences, and a leading indie TV festival, Stareable Fest, that helps connect those creators to mainstream Hollywood – places like AMC Networks, Disney, HBO, Comedy Central and more that are hungry to discover the next great show.

To invest in Stareable click here.

