Startup Showcase: Reflex Protect

Today on the Startup Showcase, Scott talks with the Founder and CEO of Reflex Protect, Joe Anderson. Reflex Protect is a safety preparedness company offering a complete solution of policies, procedures, training, and implementation, in addition to its revolutionary, non-lethal active defense product line.

Joe Anderson brings over 25 years of expertise as an attorney specializing in digital media & entrepreneurial legal matters and a serial entrepreneurial experience in his own right. Joe’s entrepreneurial journey was catalyzed by trauma from the 101 California Street Shooting, in which Joe’s friends and colleagues were senselessly murdered, prompting him to leave big firm practice at the dawn of the dot-com boom. His early experience as lawyer and co-founder to pioneer music and video on demand start-ups and next generation record labels, followed by a stint as a Hollywood feature film producer, and capped off as a co-founder of the wildly successful ed-tech firm StudySync, provided a unique skill set to pursue the Reflex Protect mission of bringing peace of mind through non-lethal self-defense wherever people live, work, worship, or play.

