Startup Showcase: Juna

On the Startup Showcase, Scott talks with the CEO and CMO of Juna, Jewel Zimmer and Taylor Lamb. Juna is a minimalism company. Juna’s mission is to design the most effective and sustainable wells products for our modern world. They believe nature is the best chemist; all of Juna’s products are formulated with either certified organic ingredients or ingredients grown with organic and or biodynamic practices to ensure nutrient rich, active botanicals are in every drop.

To invest in Juna click here.