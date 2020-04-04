Startup Showcase: GRIT BXNG

GRIT BXNG. GRIT IS THE NEW WAY TO WORK OUT. THE NEW WAY TO MEET PEOPLE. THE NEW WAY TO PUT YOURSELF ON TOP.

Today on the Startup Showcase, Scott talks with the CEO of GRIT BOXNG, Bill Zanker. GRIT BXNG is an innovative new fitness concept that provides high intensity group classes with the boxing discipline at its core. The studio’s mission is to inspire and motivate people to transform their lives and bodies, through its best-in-class trainers teaching GRIT’s unique fitness curriculum at its dynamic new state-of-the-art facility. GRIT BXNG’s 5,000 sq foot flagship studio will debut in June 2019, located at 9 East 16th Street off Fifth Avenue in New York.

