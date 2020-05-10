Startup Showcase: Glyph

On the Startup Showcase, Scott talks with the co-founder and CEO of Glyph, Pranav Sachdev. Glyph is a minimalism company. Their shoes are digitally knitted to be the only pair of shoes a person needs to own. The people who love them are the people who find freedom in owning less. Glyph is backed by 500 Startups, Cornell University, and top angel investors.

Pranav initially discovered minimalism as a teenager through his grandfather. He started his career in investment banking at JP Morgan. His passion to understand consumer behavior lead him to work on the tech side of the marketing world where he priced over $200 million in digital advertising spend and consulted on the Facebook ad bidding platform.

To invest in Glyph click here.