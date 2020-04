Technori’s Scott Kitun is joined with CEO and founder Centro Inc, Shawn Riegsecker. Listen in as the two of them talk about how now really shows a companies true morals when it comes to both their customers and their employees. Shawn also tells listeners who are business owners how to keep their teams positive and motivated during this tough time.

To learn more about Shawn go to shawnriegsecker.com. To learn more about his company, Centro go to centro.net.