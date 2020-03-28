Nick Kokonas on the new way restaurants are being operated amongst COVID-19 |Startup Showcase: Provenance

On the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with American restaurant executive and author, Nick Koronas. Listen in as the two of then break down what most restaurants are doing in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Nick and Scott also talk about how the restaurant industry will forever be changed due to this pandemic.

On the Startup Showcase portion of the show, Scott talks with the Founder of Provenance Meals, Caroll Lee. Provenance Meals is NYC’s #1 ranked health-focused meal delivery service. They believe food is medicine. Everything they make is ready-to-eat, no cooking required and designed to nourish your body. Clients choose meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks from our weekly seasonal menu with options for plant-lovers and omnivores alike. All the meals are 100% gluten-free, dairy-free with no refined sugar.