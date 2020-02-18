How golf’s most unpredictable spokesman became the sport’s favorite interviewer

On the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with one of the co-founders of Cameo, Steven Galantis. Listen in as the two of then break down what most companies are doing in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Steven and Scott also talk about how if you have the funds...now is the time to invest in stocks.

On the Startup Showcase portion of the show, Scott talks with the Founder and CEO of Pure Green Franchise, Ross Franklin. Pure Green is a quick serve cold pressed juice and smoothie company that started with a few brick and mortar retail stores in New York City and grew into an omni-channel business with a fast-growing Franchise Business and a Wholesale Business selling on cold pressed juice. Pure Green cold pressed juice is proudly served to professional athletes from over 50 professional sports teams, high-end hotels, celebrities and everyday people looking for optimal nutrition.