Yetna carries Seton Hall past Butler 66-60

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Alexis Yetna had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Seton Hall to a 66-60 win over Butler on Wednesday night.

Jared Rhoden had 17 points for Seton Hall (17-9, 8-8 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tyrese Samuel added 15 points. Jamir Harris had 10 points.

Bo Hodges scored a season-high 25 points and had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12). Bryce Nze added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Then-No. 24 Seton Hall defeated Butler 71-56 on Jan. 4.

