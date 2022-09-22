DENVER (AP)Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2) pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win in his first big league appearance since he was claimed off waivers from Minnesota on Sunday. Camilo Doval got three outs for his 24th save.

Brebbia also worked a scoreless inning when he got the start for Tuesday night’s 6-3 victory. He became the first Giants pitcher to start twice in the same series since Dominic Leone against the San Diego Padres last September.

Before Leone, the last Giants pitcher to open twice in a series was Gaylord Perry against the Atlanta Braves on July 3 and July 6, 1969.

”It was great, from start to finish,” Cotton said of the relay-like pitching approach. ”They all did their thing. We kept the team in the game, put up zeros and got the sweep.”

Joc Pederson and LaMonte Wade Jr. each hit an RBI single for San Francisco, which pulled off its first sweep of at least four games against the Rockies since July 15-17, 2019.

San Francisco went 11-5 this season against Colorado, winning its last five meetings with its NL West rival. ”It just shows we still care. We’re still playing hard and trying to win games,” Yastrzemski said. ”It’s a good feeling. You want to end the season on a good note and it was nice to do that here this week.”

The Rockies lost their fifth in a row at home and were shut out for the 12th time this season. They loaded the bases with one out in the second, but Tyler Rogers got Brian Serven to ground into a double play. In all, the Giants turned four double plays.

Colorado right-hander Jose Urena (3-7) was charged with two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. In 15 starts since joining the Rockies in early July, Urena has received two or fewer runs in support in 12 outings, including zero runs six times. SENSATIONAL STOP Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford took the steam out of a Rockies comeback bid in the eighth when he ranged to his right to make a diving stop on Yonathan Daza’s sharply hit grounder. He landed on his belly, and then rolled half-upright to his knees while turning his body back toward second base and getting off a sidearm throw to Thairo Estrada to narrowly beat the sliding Ryan McMahon for the force. The play was confirmed by replay review.

”It had some top spin on it and it was in the 6-hole, so I had to make a full extension and then get up and make that throw to second,” Crawford said. ”It’s not one you can practice a whole lot.” TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. INF Ezequiel Tovar was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque. … 1B C.J. Cron was not in the starting lineup after leaving Wednesday night’s game with a left hand contusion. He was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning. The team said X-rays were negative.

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants brought up right-hander Shelby Miller from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned right-hander Cole Waites to their top farm club.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Carlos Rodon (13-8, 2.84 ERA) takes the mound for Friday night’s series opener at Arizona. His start was pushed back three days to allow a finger blister and split nail on his pitching hand to calm down.

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (3-8, 6.05 ERA) is slated to start Friday night against San Diego LHP Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.18 ERA) in the opener of Colorado’s final home series of the season.

—

