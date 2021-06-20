Yanks turn third triple play in month, beat A’s 2-1

NEW YORK (AP)The New York Yankees turned their record-tying third triple play this season to strand the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Gary Sanchez spoiled Sean Manaea’s gem with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, and Jonathan Loaisiga (7-2) and Lucas Luetge turned a 2-1 lead over to Chapman.

Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder walked, and Sean Murphy grounded to Gio Urshela, who stepped on third and threw to DJ LeMahieu. The second baseman relayed the ball to first to get Murphy by a step.

New York also turned a triple play Thursday in Buffalo against the Blue Jays and also had one May 21 against the Chicago White Sox. Chapman’s 16th save sent Oakland to its first road series loss this season after eight wins and a split.

BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) – Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance.

Hyun Jin Ryu (6-4) gave up one run and three hits in seven innings, retiring 17 of his last 18 batters, and Tyler Chatwood handled the ninth for his first save since 2019.

Trey Mancini homered twice for Baltimore, which has dropped 10 of its last 11 and is an

Matt Harvey (3-9) allowed four runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 inning., He is 0-8 with an 11.49 ERA in nine starts since May 7,

NATIONALS 5, METS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, and Washington took three of four.

Schwarber set a Nationals/Montreal Expos record by homering nine times in a 10-game span, increasing his total to 18 this season with his first career three homer-game.

Patrick Corbin (5-5) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Taijuan Walker (6-3) dropped to 2-3 on the road to go along with a 4-0 mark at home. He allowed four runs and a season-high 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Fan favorite Gerardo Parra doubled in his return to the Nationals, his ”Baby Shark” walkup music preceding his pinch-hit appearance.

INDIANS 2, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Josh Naylor foiled Pittsburgh’s strategy with an RBI single in the seventh off Chasen Shreve, who had relieved starter JT Brubaker (4-6),

James Karinchak struck out Colin Moran looking, stranding Kevin Newman at second in the ninth for his eighth save. Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep by the Pirates,

Jacob Stallings tied it 1-all with a two-out single off Phil Maton (2-0) in the sixth.

CARDINALS 9, BRAVES 1

BRAVES 1, CARDINALS 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Drew Smyly (4-3) didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 100th career homer, his 19th this season, and Atlanta earned a split of a day-night doubleheader.

Smyly held the Cardinals hitless until Paul Goldschmidt reached on an infield single with two outs in the sixth. Closer Will Smith pitched the seventh of the shortened doubleheader under pandemic rules, earning his 13th save.

Acuna, playing in his 378th game, homered in the third off Kwang Hyun Kim (1-5).

Adam Wainwright (5-5) struck out 11 and pitched a three-hitter for his 26th complete game to win the opener.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer off Bryse Wilson (2-3) in the first and Goldschmidt added a three-run shot off Josh Tomlin in the fifth.

ASTROS 8, WHITE SOX 2

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas Keuchel (6-2) lost in his first appearance against Houston, and Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits, improving to 7 for 11 since his recall from the minor leagues.

Keuchel, a two-time All-Star for the Astros who helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2017, won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award with Houston. He went 76-63 in seven seasons with the Astros and left after the 2019 season to sign a $55.5 million, three-year contract with Chicago.

Keuchel tied a season high by allowing six runs – three earned – in a season-low 2 2/3 innings as the AL Central leaders lost their season-high fourth straight. He gave up seven hits and four walks.

Lance McCullers Jr. (4-1) gave up two runs and two hits in six innings and Carlos Correa homered for the Astros.

ROYALS 7, RED SOX 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi (7-4).

Kansas City won its first series since taking two games from Pittsburgh on May 31 and June 1.

Mike Minor (6-4) allowed two runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings for the Royals, who had lost 12 of their previous 14 games.

Whit Merrifield got his 800th major league hit in the first and hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

CUBS 2, MARLINS 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Alec Mills (3-1) and three relievers combined on a six-hitter as Chicago avoided a sweep after being outscored 21-3 in the previous two days.

Jorge Alfaro had a run-scoring passed ball in the third as Zach Thompson (1-2) allowed an unearned run. Joc Pederson had an RBI single in the fifth that scored pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom, who singled to end a 15-pitch at-bat against Ross Detweiler.,

Craig Kimbrel got his 20th save.

TWINS 4, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Byron Buxton launched an early two-run homer into the second deck off Dane Dunning (2-6), a day after returning following 39 games out with a strained right hip.

Minnesota won its fourth straight and extended Texas’ losing streak to a season-worst six. The Rangers have lost 19 of 22.

Kenta Maeda (3-2) earned his first win since May 3, allowing two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Minnesota slugger Nelson Cruz exited with neck tightness after singling in the first inning and striking out on three pitches in the third.

BREWERS 7, ROCKIES 6

DENVER (AP) – Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth off Daniel Bard (3-4).

Colorado trailed 6-0 in the sixth before Yonathan Daza hit a two-run homer off Eric Lauer and Trevor Story followed with a 466-foot shot to chase the Milwaukee starter.

Zack Godley gave up a single, then a 456-foot homer to C.J. Cron to make it 6-5. Joshua Fuentes tied it with the fourth of the inning.

Devin Williams (3-1) struck out the side in the eighth, and Brad Boxberger pitched the ninth for his third save.

GIANTS 11, PHILLIES 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Wilmer Flores had four hits, including two of San Francisco’s four home runs.

Brandon Crawford hit his 16th homer and Mike Yastrzemski combined with Flores for consecutive homers in the first off Zach Eflin (2-6). San Francisco has 107 home runs, tied with Toronto for the major league lead.

Sammy Long (1-0), a 25-year-old left-hander who debuted June 9, won his first major league start. Long allowed two runs and four hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He retired 10 of his final 11 batters.

Eflin allowed seven runs – six earned – and nine hits in five innings. He is 0-5 in his last seven starts.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Wil Myers hit a two-run triple off Luis Castillo (2-10) in the third and scored on Joey Votto’s errant throw as San Diego completed its first four-game sweep of any team since Aug. 18-21, 2011, against the Marlins.

Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. sat out a day after reinjuring his left shoulder in a 7-5 win.

Dinelson Lamet (2-2) held the Reds to four hits in five scoreless innings, struck out a season-high seven and walked one. Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his 21st save, tops in the big leagues.

MARINERS 6, RAYS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Shed Long Jr. hit a grand slam against Diego Castillo (2-4) with two outs in the 10th inning and Seattle completed a four-game sweep that extended Tampa Bay’s losing streak to six.

The Ray, who led in all four game, had not been swept in a four-game series since the Tigers completed the feat on July 3, 2016.

Rafael Montero (4-2) pitched a perfect 10th.

DODGERS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 8

PHOENIX (AP) – Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer and passed Mel Ott for 14th on the career runs list, and Los Angeles extended Arizona’s losing streak to 17 games. Pujols’ 673rd home run put Los Angeles ahead 4-0 against Alex Young (2-5).

Arizona trailed 9-2 before closing with six runs in the eighth, when Josh Reddick, Christian Walker and Ketel Marte had run-scoring hits before Josh Rojas’ inning-ending groundout against Victor Gonzalez stranded runners at the corners.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save. Garrett Cleavinger (2-3) got four outs.

TIGERS 5, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani hit his 23rd homer, his sixth in six games, but Daz Cameron’s two-run single in the 10th off Raisel Iglesias (4-3) helped Detroit avoide a four-game sweep.

Miguel Cabrera had a two-run single in the fifth for the Tigers, who finished their road trip at 4-3 despite getting outscored 26-11 in the first three games in Anaheim.

Jose Cisnero (1-4) pitched two hitless innings, and Michael Fulmer pitched the 10th for his sixth save, walking Ohtani with two outs before striking out Taylor Ward.

