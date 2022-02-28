Yankees hire Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach

NEW YORK (AP)The New York Yankees have hired Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach after the crosstown Mets poached Eric Chavez from the same position last month.

The Yankees announced the hiring Monday night. Meulens played for the franchise from 1989-93 at the start of a seven-year major league career, then won three World Series titles over 10 seasons as a bench coach and hitting coach for the San Francisco Giants. His most recent big league job was as bench coach for the Mets in 2020.

The Yankees hired Chavez in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson. A few weeks later, the Mets hired the 17-year big leaguer to be their primary hitting coach. The Yankees knew Chavez might take the promotion when they hired him.

The 54-year-old Meulens interviewed for the Yankees manager job in 2017, but the club gave the job to current manager Aaron Boone.

A seven-year major league veteran from Curacao, Meulens managed Team Netherlands at the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics and also was on the coaching staff for the national team at the 2004 Olympics.

