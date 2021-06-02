Yankees edge first-place Rays for second straight night, 4-3

NEW YORK (AP)Gio Urshela homered early, Clint Frazier drove in two a night after his walk-off homer and the New York Yankees overcame several sloppy moments to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Wednesday.

New York had lost six of seven before winning its past two games against the AL East-leading Rays. Tampa Bay dropped two in a row for the first time since May 11-12, also against the Yankees.

Jordan Montgomery (3-1) pitched 6 1/3 innings for New York, and only one of the three runs he allowed was earned. Aroldis Chapman was uncharacteristically wild in the ninth, walking his first two batters, but he worked out of the jam for his 12th save.

After winning on Frazier’s 11th-inning homer Tuesday night, the Yankees went back to the long ball early against rookie left-hander Shane McClanahan. With two outs in the first, Urshela drove a first-pitch fastball into the lower deck in right field for a two-run homer. Urshela added a double in the seventh.

The Yankees loaded the bases to start the fourth against McClanahan (2-1) on hits by Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor, followed by Gary Sanchez’s walk. The hard-throwing rookie was lifted after retiring Miguel Andujar.

Frazier then hit a two-run single off Ryan Thompson to put New York ahead 4-1.

McClanahan allowed four runs, five hits and two walks over 3 1/3 innings, striking out six.

The Yankees’ defense slipped up in the fifth. Second baseman Odor fielded a routine grounder by Brett Phillips with Taylor Walls at first, but rather than take the sure out, he made an off-balance throw to second that ended up in left field.

Walls advanced to third on the error, then scored on Yandy Diaz’s sacrifice fly.

New York ran into two outs on the bases in the seventh, raising their total to a major league-most 29 such outs this season. Urshela was caught easily trying to advance to third as catcher Francisco Mejia blocked a pitch in the dirt, and Torres was picked off first base by Jeffrey Springs a few pitches later.

Montgomery botched Joey Wendle’s grounder in the seventh, setting up another unearned Rays run. The left-hander was pulled with one out having allowed five hits and two walks, striking out six on 99 pitches.

THE IRON HORSE

Wednesday marked the inaugural Lou Gehrig Day throughout Major League Baseball, and the Yankees honored their Hall of Fame first baseman in a number of ways, including a pregame video tribute. Gehrig died on this date in 1941 at the age of 37, succumbing to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – known commonly as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

BIG MAN UP THE MIDDLE

Aaron Judge started in center field for the short-handed Yankees, playing there for the first time since 2018. The 6-foot-7 Judge is tied with Walt Bond as the tallest center fielders in big league history.

REINFORCEMENTS

The Yankees recalled reliever Brooks Kriske from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game. The right-hander appeared in one game for New York back in April, allowing a solo homer in one inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: LHP Cody Reed underwent thoracic outlet syndrome decompression surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. … RHP Chaz Roe (strained right shoulder) is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Durham Thursday.

Yankees: LHP Zack Britton (elbow) allowed a two-run homer in one inning of work with Double-A Somerset, walking one and striking out a pair. He threw 27 pitches, 15 for strikes.

UP NEXT

RHP Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.78 ERA) starts the series finale Thursday afternoon. New York’s ace has allowed just one run over his last two starts.

—

