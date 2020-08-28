WWE Hall of Famer ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong dies at 80

Sports

by: WGHP and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong has died, according to WWE.

Armstrong, the patriarch of a famous wrestling family, died at the age of 80.

“Bullet” was born on Oct. 3, 1939, in Marietta, Georgia. He came to the ring after a tour of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. and seven years with the Fair Oaks Fire Department.

Armstrong was know as a prolific grappler and was known for using holds and moves like his sleeper and Georgia Jawbreaker, WWE reports.

Bob Armstrong joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

The wrestler’s four sons, ended up carrying on the legacy as they entered into the ring: Joseph, also known as “Scott Armstrong,” Brad, Steve and Brian, also known as “Road Dogg” Jesse James, who would become a WWE Hall of Famer like his father.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular