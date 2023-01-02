INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Trey Calvin had 21 points in Wright State’s 82-68 win against IUPUI on Monday.

Calvin added three steals for the Raiders (8-7, 1-3 Horizon League). Brandon Noel added 14 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 15 rebounds and three blocks. Amari Davis finished 7 of 11 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

Chris Osten led the Jaguars (3-12, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. IUPUI also got 13 points and three steals from Jlynn Counter. In addition, Vincent Brady II had 11 points and two steals.

Wright State plays Friday against Detroit Mercy at home, and IUPUI visits Youngstown State on Saturday.

