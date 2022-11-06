MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards’ game at Charlotte on Sunday night.

The Wizards announced Beal’s status Sunday. The team said he will return when he is cleared under current NBA guidelines.

Beal is averaging 21.6 points through nine games so far this season for Washington. After their game at Memphis, the Wizards are at Charlotte on Monday night before hosting Dallas on Thursday night.

