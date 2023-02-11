Wisconsin seeks to gain momentum with road win over Nebraska

The Wisconsin Badgers look to win consecutive games for the first time since early January as they travel to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon.

The Badgers took down Penn State in State College 79-74 in overtime on Wednesday night thanks to 19 points from Chucky Hepburn, 18 points from Connor Essegian and an all-around performance from Tyler Wahl with 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

“He was aggressive, that’s the best step forward for him since his return. Nobody I’m happier for than Tyler,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said. “He’s been battling like crazy and it’s bothered him when he couldn’t perform how he wanted to perform.”

Wisconsin (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten) is trying to finally gain some momentum as, prior to the Penn State game, the Badgers had lost seven of their previous nine games. They’ve plummeted to 10th place in the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska (11-14, 4-10) is coming off a 93-72 loss at Michigan. Keisei Tominaga led the way for the Cornhuskers with 24 points while Derrick Walker had 15 points and eight assists.

Michigan’s offense was just too much for Nebraska, shooting 68 percent from the field in the first half and 57.6 percent from the field for the whole game, including 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.

“It was all about the start,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said on the KLIN postgame radio show after the loss. “We just didn’t come out with the edge that we needed. We fought them after that, but unfortunately, it was just too late.”

This is the one and only matchup between these Big Ten rivals this season. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 21-15 and had won seven in a row against the Cornhuskers prior to a one-point Nebraska upset in their last meeting a season ago in Madison.

