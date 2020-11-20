Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Winter sports season put on hold in Illinois due to COVID concerns

Sports

by: Jeff Bernthal

Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Winter sports and activities are on hold for Illinois school districts. The Illinois High School Association outlined the details this week. 

“I’m truly am hopeful that we’ll be playing soon,” said Edwardsville School District Athletic Director Alex Fox.

He called the situation heartbreaking for student athletes but said student safety is the top priority.

“They’re making decisions to hopefully move us forward, not backward,” said Fox. He hopes new mitigation efforts announced by the state will help reduce the spread of COVID.  

“They just don’t want to put people at risk and it’s hard to argue that,” said Fox.

Edwardsville Boys Swimming Team member Javier DeLaCruz said it’s been tough not knowing what’s next.

“That really is the big concern,” he said. “Just knowing what the future holds.” 

Former high school athlete Brandon Edwards believes halting sports will only lead to other problems. 

“If it keeps the kids out of jail if and keeps kids out of trouble, I mean by all means don’t stop sports,” he said.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular