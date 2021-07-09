Wimbledon Lookahead: No. 1 Barty vs No. 8 Pliskova in final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP)LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Top-seeded Ash Barty will be looking for her second Grand Slam title when she takes on eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final at Wimbledon. Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title and has a 5-2 edge in career meetings with Pliskova. Barty won the 2019 French Open, while Pliskova is looking for her first Grand Slam title. Pliskova has come close before: She beat Serena Williams in the semifinals of the 2016 U.S. Open before losing to Angelique Kerber in the title match. This time, Pliskova beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals and can become just the fourth woman in the Open era, which began in 1968, to beat the top two seeds at the All England Club along the way to taking the trophy.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Rain. High of 64 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s Semifinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 10 Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

60, 18 – The total number of winners and unforced errors by Berrettini.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”Well, it would mean everything. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m playing.” – Djokovic, on the possibility of winning his 20th Grand Slam title in Sunday’s final to tie the men’s record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

—

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports