OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens hired Willie Taggart as their running backs coach on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Taggart has served as head coach at five Division I programs, most recently at Florida Atlantic, where he went 33-15 from 2020-22. Before that, he was the coach at Florida State (2018-19), Oregon (2017), South Florida (2013-16) and Western Kentucky (2010-12).

Taggart has also been an assistant at Stanford and Western Kentucky. He was the Hilltoppers’ starting quarterback from 1995-98 and rushed for 3,997 yards and 47 touchdowns.

”He has a proven track record for developing players as a position coach, as an offensive coordinator and as a head coach,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. ”A leader and a highly effective motivator, Willie’s reputation for building strong relationships with his players and fellow coaches will serve our offense well moving forward.”

The Ravens also announced Wednesday that Tee Martin has moved from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach and that Scott Elliott has been promoted to strength and conditioning coordinator. Elliott replaces Steve Saunders, who is no longer with the organization.

