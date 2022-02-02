Williamson leads Loyola Chicago past Illinois St. 78-64

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Lucas Williamson had a career-high 27 points as Loyola Chicago topped Illinois State 78-64 on Wednesday night.

Williamson made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Ryan Schwieger had 18 points for Loyola Chicago (17-4, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference).

Loyola Chicago dominated the first half and led 42-22 at the break. The Redbirds’ 22 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Antonio Reeves had 20 points for the Redbirds (10-13, 3-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Josiah Strong added 13 points. Liam McChesney had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick