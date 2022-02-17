Williams, Thornton lead Northern Illinois past Akron 66-63

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Keshawn Williams had 15 points to lead five Northern Illinois players in double figures as the Huskies narrowly beat Akron 66-63 on Thursday night.

Kaleb Thornton added 12 points for the Huskies (8-16, 5-9 Mid-American Conference). Chinedu Kingsley Okanu chipped in 11 and Trendon Hankerson and Zool Kueth each had 10.

Ali Ali had 20 points for the Zips (16-9, 9-6 Mid-American Conference). Greg Tribble added 10 points and Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds.

The Huskies leveled the season series against the Zips. Akron defeated Northern Illinois 70-64 on Feb. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick