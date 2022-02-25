Williams scores 28 to carry Buffalo past Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 28 points as Buffalo won its eighth straight game, defeating Northern Illinois 79-68 on Thursday night.

Ronaldo Segu had 19 points and six assists for Buffalo (18-8, 12-4 Mid-American Conference). Josh Mballa added 14 points. David Skogman had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Keshawn Williams had 21 points for the Huskies (8-19, 5-12). Adong Makuoi added 12 points. Kaleb Thornton had seven assists.

