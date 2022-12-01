CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Keshawn Williams had 17 points in Northern Illinois’ 90-70 victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Williams had five rebounds for the Huskies (3-5). David Coit scored 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Zarigue Nutter recorded 16 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line.

The Panthers (1-7) were led by Caleb Donaldson, who recorded 15 points and six assists. Eastern Illinois also got nine points from Dan Luers. In addition, Kyle Thomas had eight points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.