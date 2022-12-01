CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Keshawn Williams had 17 points in Northern Illinois’ 90-70 victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Williams had five rebounds for the Huskies (3-5). David Coit scored 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Zarigue Nutter recorded 16 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line.

The Panthers (1-7) were led by Caleb Donaldson, who recorded 15 points and six assists. Eastern Illinois also got nine points from Dan Luers. In addition, Kyle Thomas had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.