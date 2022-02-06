Williams lifts Murray St. past SIU-Edwardsville 79-59

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)KJ Williams recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Murray State to a 79-59 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday night, the Racers’ 12th consecutive victory.

Tevin Brown had 18 points and seven rebounds for Murray State (22-2, 12-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Justice Hill added 18 points and seven assists. DJ Burns had 11 points.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 18 points for the Cougars (7-16, 1-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Lamar Wright added seven rebounds.

Murray State, which defeated SIU-Edwardsville 74-69 on Jan. 8., swept the season series with the Cougars.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick