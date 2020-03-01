Listen Now
The Lutheran Hour

White Sox Weekly 03/01/20: Paul Konerko shares his thoughts on the Astros cheating scandal.

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: José M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune. Paul Konerko watches a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning of the AL Division series.

Mark Carman has a packed show of White Sox Weekly, including an interview from Yermin Mercedes. Later Carm shares some thoughts from Paul Konerko as he spoke about the upcoming season and what he thinks about the Astros cheating scandal.

Share this story

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern
WhiteSox-ColumnTop
720 WGN is The Voice of the White Sox

White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates

Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.

White Sox

More White Sox

Popular