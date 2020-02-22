Listen Now
Eye on Travel with Peter Greenberg

White Sox Weekly 02/22/20: Is Carson Fulmer poised for a breakout season?

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carson Fulmer delivers during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Mark Carman talks to Carson Fulmer and Zack Collins about the upcoming season and how they handled their off-season. You’ll also hear from Aaron Bummer who signed an extension to a 5 year $16 million contract extension with the Sox.

Share this story

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern
WhiteSox-ColumnTop
720 WGN is The Voice of the White Sox

White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates

Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.

White Sox

More White Sox

Popular