Listen Now
WGN Radio Theatre with Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

White Sox Scouting Director Mike Shirley shares the White Sox scouting strategy in a shortened MLB draft year.

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago White Sox’s Eloy Jimenez gestures to fans before a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman talks to White Sox Amateur Scouting Director Mike Shirley about what the team looks at ahead of a 5 round draft due to the Coronavirus.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report
WhiteSox-ColumnTop
720 WGN is The Voice of the White Sox

White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates

Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.

Sports

More Sports

Popular