White Sox requiring COVID-19 boosters for minor leaguers

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago White Sox are requiring COVID-19 booster shots for their players with minor-league contracts in order to participate in spring training.

On Saturday, the team confirmed reports by ESPNand The Athletic that minor leaguers must be fully vaccinated. A minicamp for some prospects is scheduled to start Feb. 22, with minor-league camp opening on March 7.

It was not clear what percentage of White Sox minor leaguers have their booster shots – or how many have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of Johnson & Johnson. Spokesman Scott Reifert said players who do not comply would be placed on the restricted list rather than be released.

Major League Baseball is not requiring players with minor-league contracts to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this season, but is mandating that most staff receive the shots.

While players with major-league contracts are unionized and rules regarding them must be negotiated by the Major League Baseball Players Association, players with minor-league contracts are not collectively organized.

The White Sox required minor leaguers to be vaccinated last year. Reifert said they had 100% compliance by the opening of camp.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

SportsClick

More SportsClick