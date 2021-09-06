White Sox recall RHP Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)The Chicago White Sox recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

The AL Central-leading White Sox begin a three-game set at Oakland on Tuesday night, and Lambert reportedly will start the series opener.

Right-hander Matt Foster was optioned to Charlotte to make room on the roster. The reliever is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA in 33 appearances with Chicago this year.

The 26-year-old Lambert is making his third big league start – all coming this year. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three appearances with the White Sox this season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Sports

SportsClick

More SportsClick
More Home Page Top Stories