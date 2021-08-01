White Sox look to rebound after disappointing loss to Indians

The Chicago White Sox will host the Cleveland Indians in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon, looking to put Saturday night’s game behind them.

Chicago won the series opener 6-4 on Friday, but Cleveland pulled even with a 12-11 win on Saturday. The Indians trailed 6-1 but won the slugfest thanks in part to home runs by Owen Miller, Amed Rosario and Austin Hedges.

Chicago’s Seby Zavala made history by becoming the first major-leaguer to hit each of his first three career home runs in the same game. The 27-year-old backup catcher hit a grand slam and two solo shots in his 18th career game.

Zavala tried to remember the last time he hit three home runs in a single game.

“I think I would have to go all the way back to high school,” he said. “That was a long, long time ago.”

The Indians will turn to right-hander Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.66 ERA) as they look to secure the series win. Quantrill has an impressive 2.86 ERA over his past five starts while limiting opponents to a .221 batting average.

In six career appearances (two starts) against the White Sox, Quantrill is 0-0 with a 1.26 ERA. He has walked four and struck out 11 in 14 1/3 innings.

Chicago has not announced a starter for the series finale, but all signs point toward right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (1-0, 1.64 ERA) making his seventh appearance and second start of the 2021 season. He has walked two and struck out 11 in 11 innings.

The 27-year-old Lopez carries a career record of 27-34 with a 4.70 ERA in 98 games (88 starts). He has faced the Indians during seven starts in his career, going 2-3 with a 3.98 ERA. He has walked 15 and struck out 32 in 40 2/3 innings against Cleveland.

Lopez should have plenty of experience in the bullpen to back him up if he does start. The White Sox acquired veteran closer Craig Kimbrel last week and will pair him with incumbent closer Liam Hendriks as the team chases a deep playoff run.

Hendriks leads the American League with 26 saves and closed out the All-Star Game win for the American League last month. Kimbrel is No. 9 on the all-time list with 371 saves and needs six more to match Joe Nathan (377) for eighth place in big-league history.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said both players will have opportunities in the ninth inning if the team continues to win.

“It’s not going to be a quarterback controversy. It’s not going to be a closer controversy,” La Russa said. “It’s going to be, ‘Let’s get the outs and let’s get a win, and let’s keep going forward.”

Meanwhile, the Indians will go for a series win after closer Emmanuel Clase notched his 13th save of the season Saturday.

Indians acting manager DeMarlo Hale said he felt good about his team’s effort, which included Clase’s five-out save.

“I’m very proud of this team the way they battled back,” Hale said. “They were down early and came back and dug down deep. That’s what teams are about.”

