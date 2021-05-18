White Sox look to keep ball rolling — and flying — vs. Twins

Fresh off producing season highs in runs and hits, the Chicago White Sox will try to keep the offensive momentum going when they face the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday night at Minneapolis.

Nick Madrigal, Yermin Mercedes and Leury Garcia each had three hits and Danny Mendick hit a grand slam to fuel a barrage that buried the Twins 16-4 on Monday.

The White Sox own the best record in the majors (25-15) and have defeated the two-time defending American League Central champ Twins in all four meetings this season.

“It was just a bunch of good at-bats up and down the lineup,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Every third of it was dangerous and relentless.”

Rob Refsnyder went 4-for-4 and Josh Donaldson hit a two-run home run to provide the only silver linings Minnesota could take from the beating.

“We’ve played some forgettable games, and this was another one,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, whose team has lost 10 of its past 12 games. “I do think that it’s fair to say that the way we’re playing, we never want to normalize what we’re seeing right now. This is not OK.”

Chicago blistered Minnesota pitching without reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu, who is expected to miss the remaining two games of the series with left ankle inflammation, the result of a slide into home on Sunday night.

X-rays were negative, and Abreu hopes to be back for Chicago’s road series against the New York Yankees that begins Friday.

Overshadowed by Chicago’s onslaught Monday was a solid outing from Dallas Keuchel, who gave up three runs on seven hits over seven innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Veteran right-hander Lance Lynn (4-1, 1.30 ERA) will try to deliver another strong start when he opposes Twins right-hander Michael Pineda (2-2, 2.79 ERA) on Tuesday for the second time in five days.

Lynn got the better of the Twins and Pineda last Thursday when he struck out nine and walked three while allowing two hits and one unearned run over five innings in a win at Chicago. Lynn is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in two career starts against the Twins.

Lynn will make his first start at Minnesota since the Twins traded him to the Yankees in 2018. He has won his past three starts since returning from the injured list, going five innings in each of those outings and allowing a total of four runs (three earned).

Pineda took the loss Thursday after giving up three runs on four hits (two home runs), walking three and striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings. In 10 career games against the White Sox, all as a starter, he is 5-4 with a 3.38 ERA.

Pineda has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his seven starts this season and has struck out five or more in all of them.

Twins catcher Mitch Garver is day-to-day with a right knee contusion he sustained when he was struck by a foul ball on Monday.

Minnesota rookie Alex Kirilloff (right wrist sprain) might begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Saint Paul this week after hitting off a pitching machine on Monday. Max Kepler (hamstring) did not play on Monday, and Baldelli said he “needed a little time.”

Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda (groin tightness) is set to throw Tuesday to determine if he would make his next start.

