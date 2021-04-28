White Sox ace Carlos Rodon looking to tame Tigers

Carlos Rodon tossed a no-hitter in his second start this season. In his second outing since that gem, he will face the worst offense in the majors.

The Chicago White Sox left-hander will take the mound in the middle contest of a three-game home series against Detroit on Wednesday. The Tigers came into Tuesday’s contest averaging an MLB worst 3.0 runs per game before pulling out a 5-2 victory.

Rodon’s no-hitter came on April 14 against Cleveland. He faced the Indians again in his next start six days later and allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings. He issued five walks and required 110 pitches to get those 15 outs but still recorded the victory.

“There are going to be plenty of starts like (that). I’m sure this won’t be the last one this year, a grind,” said Rodon (3-0, 0.47 ERA). “I walk a few guys or throw a lot of pitches in an inning. It’s part of the game and it’s just something you have to adjust to over every start. Some days will be good and some days I won’t have it. Some days I’ll have everything.”

White Sox manager Tony La Russa praised Rodon for getting through that start without pinpoint command.

“He came out ready to pitch,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy game for him. A lot of plus guts marks therefore. We’ve talked about it. In this league, mental and physical toughness is what makes productive pitchers and players. He’s showing it.”

Rodon is 2-2 with a 6.82 ERA in six career starts against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (1-2, 5.23 ERA) will oppose Rodon. Mize has been tagged with the loss in his last two outings while giving up 11 earned runs in 9 2/3 innings. The rookie right-hander surrendered five home runs in those starts.

“I just didn’t throw enough strikes to put myself in a good position to win at-bats,” he said after giving up six runs in 4 2/3 innings to Kansas City on Friday.

Mize started twice against the White Sox last season and gave up five runs in a combined 9 2/3 innings.

Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak overall and a nine-game skid to the White Sox in the series opener. The Tigers committed five errors but survived by turning four double plays and hitting three home runs. Chicago had a four-game winning streak snapped.

“Obviously, our team needed a win in any way,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “It wasn’t pretty but it doesn’t have to be if you stay in the fight and continue to throw punches when you can.”

The Tigers began a nine-game road trip after losing 10 of their last 11 games.

“Our mentality has been pretty good,” Hinch said. “We talked today before the game about not dragging that mess of a homestand into the road trip. It doesn’t have anything to do with today’s game. It’s easier said than done some days. But we weren’t down. It wasn’t a quiet dugout and it hasn’t been. It’s been a group of guys trying to get after it and not finding success.”

