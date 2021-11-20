White scores 17 to lead Miami (Ohio) over Heidelberg 90-45

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans will vote for a new president Sunday following a polarizing campaign in which the leading candidates vowed to chart starkly different paths for the region's most economically advanced country staggered by a recent wave of social unrest.

Pre-election polls point to a large number of undecided voters but consistently have favored two of the seven candidates running: former student protest leader Gabriel Boric and his ideological opposite, José Antonio Kast, who has a history of defending Chile's military dictatorship.