What is curling? Chicago Curling Club has answers

NORTHBROOK, Ill.— With the Winter Olympics in full swing, curling has taken center stage once again. But, what exactly is curling and how do you play it?

In general, curling involves a set of players (two teams with four players) sliding granite stones called rocks (each team has stones) on a sheet of ice toward a target area called the house. The house consists of four circles with the button in the middle, the object is to have as many of one team’s stones into the house.

Chicago Scene went to the local experts at the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook to see what the sport of curling looks like in person and to get a better explanation of the activity.

Founded in 1948, the Chicago Curling Club has four sheets of ice, locker rooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, a dining area, and an area devoted to one of the most important things, celebrating the spirit of curling with perfect viewing of the ice house.

The ice house at the Chicago Curling Club

“It isn’t just the sport that makes curling attractive. After a game, curlers engage in the traditional “broomstacking,” a period for socializing with teammates and opponents,” Kailey Meyer said.

The Chicago Curling Club is completely volunteer-based and is a members-only club. They teach and encourage skill development for beginning, intermediate, and advanced curlers. They have a blend of men’s, women’s, missed, senior, novice and open events.

If you want to learn, they offer a 4-week course for those looking to learn to curl, find more information here. While on your visit, be sure to check out the only official Curling Hall of Fame located within the club.

