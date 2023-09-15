On Episode 70, Kevin Powell is joined by Alex Shapiro from NBC Sports Chicago. They break down the loss to the Packers and look ahead to the Bears-Bucs matchup on Sunday.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
by: Brian Althimer
Posted:
Updated:
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
by: Brian Althimer
Posted:
Updated:
On Episode 70, Kevin Powell is joined by Alex Shapiro from NBC Sports Chicago. They break down the loss to the Packers and look ahead to the Bears-Bucs matchup on Sunday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now