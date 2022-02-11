On episode 30, Kevin Powell is joined by Josh Frydman from WGN-TV. They talk about the new coaching hires by the Bears and Devin Hester waiting another year for the Hall of Fame. After that they preview Super Bowl LVI and give their predictions.
The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Bears coaching hires and Super Bowl LVI preview
