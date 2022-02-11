The WGN Radio Football Podcast: Bears coaching hires and Super Bowl LVI preview

The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

On episode 30, Kevin Powell is joined by Josh Frydman from WGN-TV. They talk about the new coaching hires by the Bears and Devin Hester waiting another year for the Hall of Fame. After that they preview Super Bowl LVI and give their predictions.  

