On Episode 41, Kevin Powell is joined by Herb Howard from The Bigs. They break down the Bears’ week one victory over the 49ers, talk about Justin Fields’ performance, and discuss the job Matt Eberflus has done so far.
by: Curtis Koch
Posted:
Updated:
by: Curtis Koch
Posted:
Updated:
On Episode 41, Kevin Powell is joined by Herb Howard from The Bigs. They break down the Bears’ week one victory over the 49ers, talk about Justin Fields’ performance, and discuss the job Matt Eberflus has done so far.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now